You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indian man stuck for 7 hours after cobra slithers into trousers



In a frightening incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh woke up to a rude shock when he found out that a cobra slithered its way into his jeans while he was sleeping. Footage shows the rescue operation.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:22 Published 1 day ago Community Honoring Southern California Marines Presumed Dead After Training Accident



Family, loved ones and neighbors are remembering the lives of Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello; and Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside... Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:47 Published 1 day ago Family, friends remember service members presumed dead in accident



Family members and friends remember the military service members presumed dead after a training accident last week. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:08 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this