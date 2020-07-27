|
BSP issued whip after Mayawati's deliberation: BSP Rajasthan chief
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
A day after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued a whip to its six MLAs directing them to vote against the Congress in any no-confidence motion or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan assembly session, Bhagwan Singh Baba, BSP's Rajasthan chief, on Monday said that party chief Mayawati decided this after a lot of deliberation.
