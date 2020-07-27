Global  
 

BSP issued whip after Mayawati's deliberation: BSP Rajasthan chief

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 July 2020
A day after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued a whip to its six MLAs directing them to vote against the Congress in any no-confidence motion or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan assembly session, Bhagwan Singh Baba, BSP's Rajasthan chief, on Monday said that party chief Mayawati decided this after a lot of deliberation.
News video: Rajasthan DGP, Chief Secretary meet Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan DGP, Chief Secretary meet Governor Kalraj Mishra 01:13

 Rajasthan Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup and State DGP (Director General of Police) Bhupendra Yadav met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on July 26. The meeting was held amid current political crisis in the state.

