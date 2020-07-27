Global  
 

India bans 47 Chinese 'clone' apps

DNA Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The development comes amid an apprehensive political climate between the two countries, as India tightens rules for Chinese companies to invest in India.
 Govt has banned 47 additional Chinese apps in India after obstructing 59 apps last month; Rajasthan governor asks CM Ashok Gehlot whether he wanta a trust vote or not; Rafale jets take off from France to join Indian Air Force fleet in Ambala; Delhi govt starts job portal amid unemployment woes; Omar...

