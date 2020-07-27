India bans 47 Chinese 'clone' apps

'Shouldn't tolerate Chinese incursions into Indian territories': Kargil War hero Vikram Batra's father



As the nation is observing the 21st anniversary of India's victory in Kargil war, Captain Vikram Batra's father GL Batra commented over current events happening in eastern Ladakh at Line of Actual.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:22 Published 1 day ago

Major dip in demand of Chinese 'rakhis' at Chandigarh markets



Shopkeepers witnessed a major fall in the demand and sale of Chinese products in the market ahead of 'Rakshabandhan' due to the standoff between India and China at the LAC. Customers are leaning.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48 Published 2 days ago