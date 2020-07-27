Global  
 

First 5 Rafale fighters from France arriving in New Delhi on Wednesday

Mid-Day Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
While India and China remain locked in a military face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, France has dispatched the first five Rafale fighter aircraft which are to arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In a statement, the embassy of India in France said that the move has enabled India to take a significant step...
 The first batch of Rafale jets took off from France to join the Indian Air Force on July 27. The jet will join Indian Air Force fleet at Ambala in Haryana on July 29. The aircraft will be refuelled by French Air Force tanker aircraft on their way to an airbase in the UAE before leaving for India.

Rafale: First French fighter jets head to India after purchase

 First batch of jets purchased by New Delhi in a controversial multibillion-dollar deal to reach India on Wednesday.
Al Jazeera


