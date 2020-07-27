MSBSHSE Pune SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board to declare class 10 result this week at mahresult.nic.in

Milk tanker seized by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana in Sangli, emptied on road to protest falling prices



Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana members captured a milk truck of Gokul Dudh Sangh and wasted thousands of gallons of milk to attract state government's attention. They captured the milk truck at Pune-Bangalore highway in Sangli. They wasted the milk to protest against the state government and demanded increase in milk prices.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970