MSBSHSE Pune SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board to declare class 10 result this week at mahresult.nic.in
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will declare the result of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exam this week at mahresult.nic.in. Once declared, Maharashtra Board Class 10 (SSC) students can log on to one of the websites and check their result.
