Kanye West publicly apologises to wife Kim Kardashian after 'divorce' and 'abortion' comments; says, 'I hurt you; please forgive me'

Bollywood Life Kanye West publicly apologises to wife Kim Kardashian after 'divorce' and 'abortion' comments; says, 'I hurt you; p… https://t.co/YnmQx3NaDu 16 minutes ago Olumuyiwa.com.ng Kanye West & Kim Kardashian US rapper, Kanye West paid a visit to a hospital in Wyoming after publicly apologising… https://t.co/KnKe8ljdhJ 17 hours ago CrowdailyNG Kanye West publicly apologises to his wife, Kim Kardashian, after calling her and her mum, Kris Jenner, out on Twit… https://t.co/2TSZcFyP5A 20 hours ago Cutie juls Kanye West publicly apologises to his wife, Kim Kardashian, after calling her and her mum, Kris Jenner, out on Twit… https://t.co/mko3gFlACk 1 day ago Tyla He took to Twitter to beg Kim for forgiveness after she publicly supported him following the comments he made about… https://t.co/9zp59uKqLy 1 day ago laura wright RT @Metro_Ents: Kanye West publicly apologises to Kim Kardashian for 'going public' about their private life https://t.co/l2MQgCvwMK 1 day ago Faith Alfred RT @Independent: Kanye West publicly apologises to Kim Kardashian for abortion comments at rally https://t.co/rcrF6X2ylG 1 day ago The Independent Kanye West publicly apologises to Kim Kardashian for abortion comments at rally https://t.co/rcrF6X2ylG 1 day ago