Kanye West publicly apologises to wife Kim Kardashian after 'divorce' and 'abortion' comments; says, 'I hurt you; please forgive me'
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Kim Kardashian later revealed in a public statement that the comments were down to Kanye West's bipolar disorder, thus also finally acknowledging his long-suspected mental illness before the world
Kanye West has publicly apologised to his wife, Kim Kardashian West, after attacking the reality TV star and her family on social media throughout the last week, during which he accused her of cheating on him and trying to force him into hospital