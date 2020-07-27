Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West publicly apologises to wife Kim Kardashian after 'divorce' and 'abortion' comments; says, 'I hurt you; please forgive me'

Bollywood Life Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian later revealed in a public statement that the comments were down to Kanye West's bipolar disorder, thus also finally acknowledging his long-suspected mental illness before the world
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian 00:54

 Kanye West has publicly apologised to his wife, Kim Kardashian West, after attacking the reality TV star and her family on social media throughout the last week, during which he accused her of cheating on him and trying to force him into hospital

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West is reportedly refusing to see Kim Kardashian [Video]

Kanye West is reportedly refusing to see Kim Kardashian

West has sparked concern in recent days with a string of erratic social media posts and a bizarre appearance at a rally for his presidential campaign in South Carolina.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Kanye West says sorry to wife Kim Kardashian West [Video]

Kanye West says sorry to wife Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West has issued an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian West, after "going public with something that was a private matter".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published
Kourtney Kardashian & Blac Chyna React To Kanye West Drama [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian & Blac Chyna React To Kanye West Drama

Kourtney Kardashian & Blac Chyna React To Kanye West Drama

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West Apologizes to Wife Kim Kardashian for Publicly Discussing Private Matters: ‘Please Forgive Me’

 Kanye West has tweeted a public apology to his wife, Kim Kardashian, after discussing personal family matters at a campaign rally and on social media over the...
Billboard.com

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Marriage Stands After His Divorce Comments

 Kim Kardashian's "heart hurts" for Kanye West, a source tells E! News. Just hours ago, the SKIMS founder asked the public to offer their "compassion and...
E! Online


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Kanye West publicly apologises to wife Kim Kardashian after 'divorce' and 'abortion' comments; says, 'I hurt you; p… https://t.co/YnmQx3NaDu 16 minutes ago

OlumuyiwaBlog

Olumuyiwa.com.ng Kanye West & Kim Kardashian US rapper, Kanye West paid a visit to a hospital in Wyoming after publicly apologising… https://t.co/KnKe8ljdhJ 17 hours ago

Crowdailyng

CrowdailyNG Kanye West publicly apologises to his wife, Kim Kardashian, after calling her and her mum, Kris Jenner, out on Twit… https://t.co/2TSZcFyP5A 20 hours ago

Cutiejuls4

Cutie juls Kanye West publicly apologises to his wife, Kim Kardashian, after calling her and her mum, Kris Jenner, out on Twit… https://t.co/mko3gFlACk 1 day ago

Tyla

Tyla He took to Twitter to beg Kim for forgiveness after she publicly supported him following the comments he made about… https://t.co/9zp59uKqLy 1 day ago

laurabog19

laura wright RT @Metro_Ents: Kanye West publicly apologises to Kim Kardashian for 'going public' about their private life https://t.co/l2MQgCvwMK 1 day ago

havefaith00_15

Faith Alfred RT @Independent: Kanye West publicly apologises to Kim Kardashian for abortion comments at rally https://t.co/rcrF6X2ylG 1 day ago

Independent

The Independent Kanye West publicly apologises to Kim Kardashian for abortion comments at rally https://t.co/rcrF6X2ylG 1 day ago