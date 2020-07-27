Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 Rafale jets land safely at UAE's Al Dharfa airbase: Indian Air Force

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
All the five Rafale aircraft, on way to India to be inducted into IAF, landed safely at the Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on Monday after a sortie in excess of seven hours, the Indian Air Force said. Next, they would be refuelled by the French Air Force tanker aircraft somewhere around Greece or Israel over the sea on way to Ambala air base, and reach by July 29 morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rafale

Rafale 03:38

 Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday. Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met and interacted with the IAF pilots who will be flying...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

Watch: First batch of Rafale fighter jets take off from France to join Indian Air Force [Video]

Watch: First batch of Rafale fighter jets take off from France to join Indian Air Force

The first batch of Rafale jets took off from France to join the Indian Air Force on July 27. The jet will join Indian Air Force fleet at Ambala in Haryana on July 29. The aircraft will be refuelled by French Air Force tanker aircraft on their way to an airbase in the UAE before leaving for India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

Five IAF Rafales take off for India, to reach Ambala on July 29

 The delivery of the aircraft was earlier supposed to have been done by May end but this was postponed by two months in view of the COVID-19 situation in both..
DNA

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Gunjan Saxena, India's first female IAF pilot, pays tributes to martyrs

 The Indian Air Force's role in acting jointly with Indian Army ground troops during the war was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the..
DNA

Dassault Rafale Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault

After taking off of Rafale from France for India, Ambala with Rafale trends on Twitter

 Following the spread of news of Rafale fighter jets taking off from France for India, hashtag Ambala with Rafale started trending on Twitter on Tuesday and..
IndiaTimes

India to boost Rafale capabilities with HAMMER missiles under emergency order

 With the Rafales arriving in the country in the middle of a dispute with China, the Indian Air Force is further boosting the capabilities of the combat aircraft..
IndiaTimes

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

Scientists use Mars-like environments to test new tech [Video]

Scientists use Mars-like environments to test new tech

Three countries, newcomers United Arab Emirates and China, along with veteranthe US, are launching robotic spacecraft to the Red Planet. For decades,scientists have been using Mars-like environments here on Earth to test outnew technologies and theories before crewed missions to the planet.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

New book gives inside story of Prince Harry, Meghan’s split with family

 Prince Harry and wife Meghan blamed “viper” courtiers for widening their rift with the royal family, according to extracts from a new book published in The..
WorldNews

Trump Administration Plans to Bypass Arms Control Pact to Sell Large Armed Drones

 The move has been opposed internally by arms control officials and lawmakers trying to limit the proliferation of such drones, especially in countries like Saudi..
NYTimes.com

Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Officially Greek Citizens [Video]

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Officially Greek Citizens

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens. CNN reports the couple and their children became honorary Greek citizens last year. The Greek government honored Hanks for raising awareness about the 2018 fires that devastated areas near Athens and claimed the lives of more than 100 people Wilson is part Greek. Hanks is a Greek Orthodox convert. They have often been spotted spending their vacations in Greece, where they also own property on the island of Antiparos.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson become official citizens of Greece, prime minister announces

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially citizens of Greece, the country's prime minister announced.
USATODAY.com

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially citizens of Greece: 'I am Greek in my soul and spirit'

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens. The couple were presented with a Greek passport each by the country's Prime Minister, Kyriakos..
WorldNews
Greece seeks return of Parthenon Marbles amid restoration project [Video]

Greece seeks return of Parthenon Marbles amid restoration project

Greece has made the return of the Parthenon Marbles from the British Museum in London one of its top priorities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Israel and Hezbollah trade fire across Lebanon border

 It comes after days of heightened tension after a Hezbollah fighter was killed allegedly by Israel.
BBC News
Thousands of Israelis protest government handling of pandemic [Video]

Thousands of Israelis protest government handling of pandemic

Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on Saturday against his handling of the coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published
Israel's protests continue as thousands march against Netanyahu's handling of coronavirus [Video]

Israel's protests continue as thousands march against Netanyahu's handling of coronavirus

The country had initially managed to keep the epidemic at bay but infections surged after the economy reopened in May.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:05Published

French Air Force French Air Force Air warfare branch of France's armed forces

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India bans 47 Chinese apps| More Chinese apps under fire | Oneindia News [Video]

India bans 47 Chinese apps| More Chinese apps under fire | Oneindia News

Govt has banned 47 additional Chinese apps in India after obstructing 59 apps last month; Rajasthan governor asks CM Ashok Gehlot whether he wanta a trust vote or not; Rafale jets take off from France..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday [Video]

Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday

Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:38Published
Disabled Air Force Veteran Denied Entry To Peterson Air Force Base Commissary Over Inability To Wear Mask [Video]

Disabled Air Force Veteran Denied Entry To Peterson Air Force Base Commissary Over Inability To Wear Mask

Peterson Air Force Base commander Colonel Sam Johnson has apologized to a disabled veteran who was barred from entering the commissary at Peterson Air Force Base.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

India has banned 47 more Chinese apps including a TikTok clone and is eyeing hundreds more

India has banned 47 more Chinese apps including a TikTok clone and is eyeing hundreds more · On June 29 India banned 59 Chinese apps including video app TikTok, which is wildly popular in India. · On Monday, the Indian government banned a further 47...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Next WebDNA

First 5 Rafale fighters from France arriving in New Delhi on Wednesday

 While India and China remain locked in a military face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, France has dispatched the first five Rafale fighter...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

India's youngest Self Made Millionaire Manish Singh using his Digital Marketing skills for others' good

 You know you've earned it when you are on every exclusive newspaper and magazine publication and online platform known to man, or even more satisfying when they...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this