5 Rafale jets land safely at UAE's Al Dharfa airbase: Indian Air Force
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
All the five Rafale aircraft, on way to India to be inducted into IAF, landed safely at the Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on Monday after a sortie in excess of seven hours, the Indian Air Force said. Next, they would be refuelled by the French Air Force tanker aircraft somewhere around Greece or Israel over the sea on way to Ambala air base, and reach by July 29 morning.
French Air Force Air warfare branch of France's armed forces
