COVID-19: 43 test positive, including bride and groom, after attending wedding in Kerala

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The Kasargod district authority have filed a case after a total of 43 persons tested positive for *Covid-19* after attending a wedding function held in the district The Badiyudukka police have registered a case against the bride’s father under Kerala Epidemic Diseases ordinance 2020.

The bride and groom have also tested...
Kerala MP asked to undergo COVID-19 test after the groom of a wedding event he attended tests positive

 Kozhikode District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has directed K. Muraleedhran, Congress MP for Vadakara, to submit himself for a COVID-19 test after the
