COVID-19: 43 test positive, including bride and groom, after attending wedding in Kerala
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () The Kasargod district authority have filed a case after a total of 43 persons tested positive for *Covid-19* after attending a wedding function held in the district The Badiyudukka police have registered a case against the bride’s father under Kerala Epidemic Diseases ordinance 2020.
