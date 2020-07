BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at 10 am Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the results of Odisha 10th Board Results 2020 and High School Certificate (HSC) on July 29 at 10 am. This year, a total of 5.6 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations, which were held in February-March.







