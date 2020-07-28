|
Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70% during the lockdown in New Delhi, a UN policy brief said on Tuesday, warning that the environmental gains could be temporary if the cities re-open without policies to prevent air pollution and promote de-carbonisation. An estimated 90% of all reported Covid-19 cases, urban areas have become the epicentre of the pandemic.
