EXCLUSIVE: Kashmir man who played a key role in Rafale's India journey
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
A man who was seen with India's ambassador to France is Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad Rather, who is presently India's Air Attaché to France. Hilal has studied from Sanik School and hails from the Bakshiabad area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
