World Nature Conservation Day: Why it is important to conserve resources
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
July 28 is celebrated as *World Nature Conservation Day*. The day is observed to create awareness about the limited resources we have around us. The day also reminds us of the importance of encouraging sustainability in our lives in order to save resources for future generations.
Nature worship is indeed an integral part...
