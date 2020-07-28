Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'India has 70% of world's tiger population': Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar releases Tiger Census report

DNA Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
"We have a large amount of flora and fauna of which we are proud, our effort is to improve the environment and biodiversity," the Union Environment Minister said
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prakash Javadekar Prakash Javadekar Indian politician

India ready to take leadership role, work with other tiger range nations: Javadekar

 "Despite India's constraint of 2.5 per cent of global land, four per cent of rainfall and 16 per cent of world's human population, India is home to eight per..
IndiaTimes

CPI MP writes to Javadekar, opposes use of Doordarshan to telecast 'religious function' in Ayodhya

 CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, opposing the telecast of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the..
IndiaTimes
Prakash Javadekar launches National Transit Pass System portal [Video]

Prakash Javadekar launches National Transit Pass System portal

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on July 23 launched the portal of National Transit Pass System for seamless movement of forest produces. Environment Minister said, "National Transit Pass System has started from today. It will benefit and save fuel, time and money. Application can be submitted through mobile application itself."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers [Video]

India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers

India entered the Guinness World Record for carrying out the largest camera trap survey of its tiger population in 2018. A camera trap is a motion sensitive photographic device which starts recording..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Union minister wants 'strict population control law', gives China's example [Video]

Union minister wants 'strict population control law', gives China's example

Union minister Giriraj Singh called for a strict law to check India's 'exploding population'. He gave the example of China to state that if the neighbouring country hadn't enacted a law in 1979, its..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published
Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh [Video]

Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh

On World Population Day 2020, Union Minister Giriraj Singh reiterated his demand for Population Control Act in the country. "The rising population has become a challenge for us. If we want to stand..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

India ready to take leadership role, work with other tiger range nations: Javadekar

 "Despite India's constraint of 2.5 per cent of global land, four per cent of rainfall and 16 per cent of world's human population, India is home to eight per...
IndiaTimes

'India has 70% of world's tiger population': Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar releases Tiger Census report

 "We have a large amount of flora and fauna of which we are proud, our effort is to improve the environment and biodiversity," the Union Environment Minister said
DNA

CPI MP writes to Javadekar, opposes use of Doordarshan to telecast 'religious function' in Ayodhya

 CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, opposing the telecast of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this