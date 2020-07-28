RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan class 10 results to be out soon at rajresults.nic.in
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () *RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020: *The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE Class 10 Results today at 4 pm. Students who appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th examinations can check their results at *rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in* and *rajresults.nic.in*.
