Reports about time capsule being placed underground at Ram temple site are baseless: Champat Rai

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Reports circulating in the media about a time capsule being placed beneath the site of the Ram temple, Ayodhya are baseless, said Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Tuesday.
