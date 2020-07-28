|
Reports about time capsule being placed underground at Ram temple site are baseless: Champat Rai
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Reports circulating in the media about a time capsule being placed beneath the site of the Ram temple, Ayodhya are baseless, said Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Tuesday.
