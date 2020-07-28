Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi Police file chargesheet against 69 foreigners from 9 countries
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed six chargesheets against 69 foreign nationals from nine countries in Delhi Courts for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation allegedly in violation of visa norms, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, said a lawyer.
