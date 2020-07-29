BSE Odisha 10th result 2020: Odisha Board to declare Class 10th exam results today at bseodisha.nic.in

Global  
 

*BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020:* The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the results of Odisha HSC 10th Board Results 2020 today after 11:30 am. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on *bseodisha.nic.in*, *bseodisha.ac.in* and *orissaresults.nic.in*.

