BSE Odisha 10th result 2020: Odisha Board to declare Class 10th exam results today at bseodisha.nic.in

The daughter of a roadside shoe seller in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur has made her parents proud by scoring 97% in her 12th board exams. The 17-year-old beat all odds to secure the third position in the science stream merit list of the state board exams. Madhu Arya says that she would wake up at 4 am...