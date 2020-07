Karnataka: Tipu Sultan's out of textbook, so are Vijayanagara and Constitution Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The partial removal of Tipu Sultan from school syllabus by the BJP regime in the state has come under fire, even as the school education minister said the government had no role to play and the committees set up to look into textbooks said they were not involved in making the changes either. 👓 View full article