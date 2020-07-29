Effect of Article 370 abrogation: Security situation in Kashmir better than ever, details Home Ministry report

BJP corners Rajasthan govt over 'phone tapping'



Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on 'phone tapping' and Congress' claims of horse trading in Rajasthan said that Home Ministry has taken cognizance of this matter and I think many things will come into fore. He said, "Since the ACS has said he is not aware of the phone tapping, the question is - can the Rajasthan government permit any such tapping? Home Ministry has taken cognizance of this matter and I think many things will come into fore." Leader of opposition, GC Kataria said, "Government has right to tap phone but only after bringing it into knowledge of and approval from Home Department. No private person is authorised to do it. Some Lokesh Sharma, who is said to be OSD to CM, had done it. He's not authorised, he violated law."

