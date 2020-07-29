|
Five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today, security tightened around air base
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and will arrive here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. The fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft.
