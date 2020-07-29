Global  
 

Five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today, security tightened around air base

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and will arrive here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. The fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday

Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday 03:38

 Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday. Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met and interacted with the IAF pilots who will be flying...

