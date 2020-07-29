Glut of gold, silver bricks stumps Ram temple trust

Soil from Badrinath, water from Alaknanda River sent to Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony



The soil from Badrinath and water from Alaknanda River is being sent to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has left for Ayodhya with the soil and the holy water. The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple is scheduled to be held on August 05.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07