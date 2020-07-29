Global  
 

Glut of gold, silver bricks stumps Ram temple trust

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Ever since SC paved the way for construction of Ram Temple, devotees have been sending gold and silver including ornaments, bricks and bars for use in the construction of the temple, work for which will be launched by PM Modi with the ground-breaking ceremony on August 5.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya's remark on foundation laying timing

Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya's remark on foundation laying timing 03:57

 Prime Minister Narenedra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram temple on August 5. Member of temple Trust, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, said there is no need of 'muhurat' for the event. Das's comment comes after Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth objected to the timing of the foundation laying....

Soil from Badrinath, water from Alaknanda River sent to Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony [Video]

Soil from Badrinath, water from Alaknanda River sent to Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony

The soil from Badrinath and water from Alaknanda River is being sent to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has left for Ayodhya with the soil and the holy water. The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple is scheduled to be held on August 05.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Ram Temple: Soil from Badrinath sent to Ayodhya, PM Modi likely to perform puja [Video]

Ram Temple: Soil from Badrinath sent to Ayodhya, PM Modi likely to perform puja

Soil from Badrinath and water from the Alaknanda river have been sent to Ayodhya. The soil & water will be used in the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:33Published
Ram Temple: VHP slams Uddhav Thackeray's 'bhoomi pujan' via video link idea [Video]

Ram Temple: VHP slams Uddhav Thackeray's 'bhoomi pujan' via video link idea

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for suggesting that the Ram Temple foundation laying event be held through video conference. VHP working..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published
2,000 ft under new Ram Mandir, time capsule will preserve 'history of struggle' [Video]

2,000 ft under new Ram Mandir, time capsule will preserve 'history of struggle'

A time capsule will be placed underneath the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A temple trust member made the announcement ahead of foundation-laying. “The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi has taught a lesson..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published

