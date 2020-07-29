|
Glut of gold, silver bricks stumps Ram temple trust
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Ever since SC paved the way for construction of Ram Temple, devotees have been sending gold and silver including ornaments, bricks and bars for use in the construction of the temple, work for which will be launched by PM Modi with the ground-breaking ceremony on August 5.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
Reports about time capsule being placed underground at Ram temple site are baseless: Champat RaiReports circulating in the media about a time capsule being placed beneath the site of the Ram temple, Ayodhya are baseless, said Champat Rai, general secretary..
IndiaTimes
Soil from Badrinath, water from Alaknanda River sent to Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new Supreme Court buidling in Mauritius on July 30Modi will jointly inaugurate with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on Thursday, July 30. The building has..
DNA
PM Narendra Modi, PM Pravind Jugnauth to jointly inaugurate Mauritius Supreme Court building on July 30
IndiaTimes
Bhoomi pujan: Owaisi opposes Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebrationsAIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
Government has taken comprehensive steps to reduce impact of pandemic: LS Speaker Om BirlaLok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Modi government on Tuesday for its "comprehensive steps" in the fight against the coronavirus and said their results in..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this