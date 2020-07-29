Global  
 

Union Cabinet renames Ministry of Human Resource and Development, MHRD, as 'Ministry of Education'

DNA Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A formal announcement in this regard will be made later in the day by the ministry
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: HRD Minister chairs high-level meeting on 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon

HRD Minister chairs high-level meeting on 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon 02:27

 Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on July 27 chaired a high-level meeting on Smart India Hackathon. During the meeting, he discussed achievements of the previous editions of hackathon. He said, "Over 10,000 students will participate in the Hackathon and as...

Under Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan, top 100 universities will run online classes: UGC Chairman [Video]

Under Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan, top 100 universities will run online classes: UGC Chairman

University Grants Commission Chairman DP Singh informed that under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, top 100 universities accounting to National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking will run online classes without prior approval of UGC for 2020-21. "We will soon bring out an integrated version of Open and Distance Learning and online regulation after MHRD's approval. Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, top 100 Universities accounting to NIRF ranking, will run online classes without prior approval of UGC for 20-21 session," said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Farmers protest against agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar [Video]

Farmers protest against agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar

Farmers hold protest in Punjab's Amritsar on July 21. They protested against agriculture related ordinances by the Centre. Police personnel were deployed to maintain the situation of law and order in the city. Farmers 'gheraod' residences of Members of Parliament and Union Ministers during the protest.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published
Cabinet extends EPF support for small businesses for 3 months [Video]

Cabinet extends EPF support for small businesses for 3 months

In a move that will benefit over 72 lakh employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for three more months, from June to August 2020. "Cabinet approves extension of EPF contribution of 24 per cent (12 per cent employees share and 12 per cent employers share) for another 3 months from June to August 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana/Atma Nirbhar Bharat," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said here while addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting. "The government paid the provident fund for small businesses, where under 100 people are employed and more than 90 per cent of those get salary of less than Rs 15,000. The government paid both the workers/employee's share and the owners' share for three months. The move benefitted over 72 lakh employees," Javadekar said. The minister said that the scheme has been further extended for another 3 months from June to August 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

'Students shouldn't have Covid stamp': HRD minister on college exam decision [Video]

'Students shouldn't have Covid stamp': HRD minister on college exam decision

Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal commented on the University Grants Commission to make final examinations in universities compulsory. During a conversation with Shashi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:41Published
Government panel to handle investigations against 3 Gandhi family trusts | Oneindia News [Video]

Government panel to handle investigations against 3 Gandhi family trusts | Oneindia News

22,752 fresh cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours has pushed the total Coronavirus cases in INDIA to 7,42,417 and the death count to 20,642, figures from the Union Health Ministry this morning..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:50Published

