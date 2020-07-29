Union Cabinet renames Ministry of Human Resource and Development, MHRD, as 'Ministry of Education'

Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on July 27 chaired a high-level meeting on Smart India Hackathon. During the meeting, he discussed achievements of the previous editions of hackathon. He said, "Over 10,000 students will participate in the Hackathon and as...
University Grants Commission Chairman DP Singh informed that under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, top 100 universities accounting to National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking will run online classes without prior approval of UGC for 2020-21. "We will soon bring out an integrated version of Open and Distance Learning and online regulation after MHRD's approval. Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, top 100 Universities accounting to NIRF ranking, will run online classes without prior approval of UGC for 20-21 session," said Singh.
Farmers hold protest in Punjab's Amritsar on July 21. They protested against agriculture related ordinances by the Centre. Police personnel were deployed to maintain the situation of law and order in the city. Farmers 'gheraod' residences of Members of Parliament and Union Ministers during the protest.
In a move that will benefit over 72 lakh employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for three more months, from June to August 2020. "Cabinet approves extension of EPF contribution of 24 per cent (12 per cent employees share and 12 per cent employers share) for another 3 months from June to August 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana/Atma Nirbhar Bharat," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said here while addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting. "The government paid the provident fund for small businesses, where under 100 people are employed and more than 90 per cent of those get salary of less than Rs 15,000. The government paid both the workers/employee's share and the owners' share for three months. The move benefitted over 72 lakh employees," Javadekar said. The minister said that the scheme has been further extended for another 3 months from June to August 2020.