Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Welcome to India, boys': Netizens flood Twitter with greetings as Rafale jets make radio contact with Indian Navy

DNA Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The first batch of five Rafale jets will land in India, specifically at Haryana's Ambala, today (i.e. Wednesday, July 29). The jets are being flown to Ambala airbase by Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots. As India awaits the Rafale Landing, it was reported that the five aircraft have established contact with the Indian Navy in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rafale

Rafale 03:38

 Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday. Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met and interacted with the IAF pilots who will be flying...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Netizen Netizen "Internet citizen"; a person involved in Internet communities


Indian Navy Indian Navy maritime warfare branch of India's military

Indian Navy's clear message to Beijing following escalation of border tension 'registered' by China: Sources

 The Indian Navy's clear message to Beijing through its aggressive deployment of almost all frontline warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean Region following..
IndiaTimes

India-US naval drill shows ability to project power with allies, says US defence secretary

 US defence secretary Mark Esper said America was “closely monitoring” the India-China stand-off and the disengagement process on the Line of Actual Control..
IndiaTimes
India-US naval cooperation committed to support free Indo-Pacific: US Defence Secretary [Video]

India-US naval cooperation committed to support free Indo-Pacific: US Defence Secretary

US Secretary of Defence Dr. Mark T. Esper on July 21 put a light on their vision towards the security in Indo- pacific region. He highlighted rapid increase in defence cooperation with India and even mentioned about focus of US over the situation between India and China. "I want to highlight our increased defence cooperation with India, one the all important defence relationships of 21th century. We conducted our first-ever joint military exercise last November," said US Defence Secretary. He added, "As we speak today, USS Nimitz is conducting combined exercise with Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean, demonstrating our shared commitment to stronger naval cooperation and support to a free and open Indo-Pacific." "We are obviously monitoring the situation between India and China very closely, what's happening along the Line of Actual Control and we are very pleased to see both sides are trying to de-escalate the situation," he said further.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Dassault Rafale Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault

The name Rafale scares our enemies: Haryana home minister Anil Vij

 "Today, the king of fighter planes will arrive in Ambala. The people are awaiting the arrival of Rafale fighter jets. If there was no Covid-19, they would have..
IndiaTimes

Rafale Landing: 'Water salute' to be given to five fighter aircraft at Ambala airbase

 After almost two decades, India will induct a new multirole foreign fighter aircraft, as five Rafale combat aircraft would join its Air Force fleet today in..
DNA

India to get five Rafale fighter jets today

 The last foreign fighters inducted into the Air Force were the Sukhoi-30s from Russia which have now become the mainstay of the Air Force after multiple orders..
IndiaTimes

Five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today, security tightened around air base

 The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and will arrive here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air..
IndiaTimes

Ambala Ambala City in Haryana, India

Rafale Landing: As India awaits arrival of 5 fighter jets, IMD predicts 'cloudy skies, rainfall' weather in Ambala

 Indian Air Force has a back-up plan in case the weather conditions do not permit a timely landing of the Rafale jets in Haryana's Ambala.
DNA

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Water supply in Delhi decreased by 25% due to polluted water being released from Haryana: Satyendar Jain [Video]

Water supply in Delhi decreased by 25% due to polluted water being released from Haryana: Satyendar Jain

Addressing the issue of scarcity of water in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the water supply in Delhi has decreased by 25% and the efficiency of water treatment plants has been slightly reduced so that the ammonia in water can be treated. Jain said, "Polluted water is being released from Haryana, ammonia level in the water has risen due to release of industrial waste. This has affected water treatment plants. Water supply in Delhi has decreased by 25%. The water treatment plants will not be closed, their efficiency has been slightly reduced so that the ammonia in water can be treated."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Arabian Sea Arabian Sea A marginal sea of the northern Indian Ocean between the Arabian Peninsula and India

Rainfall will reduce by next 24 hours, temperature will rise in northwest India: IMD [Video]

Rainfall will reduce by next 24 hours, temperature will rise in northwest India: IMD

Briefing about the weather conditions in northwest India, Head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, Rajendra Kumar Jenamani informed that rainfall will reduce by next 24 hours and temperature will rise in Northwest India. "Rainfall will reduce by the next 24 hours and temperature will start rising in northwest India, particularly in Delhi and there will be no rain till June 11. From June 12, fresh rain is likely to start again in northwest India due to easterly winds," said Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, IMD. "In Mumbai and Kerala, rainfall is likely to increase from June 8 or June 9 due to formation of a new low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian sea," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Cyclone Nisarga: Depression intensifies over east-central Arabian sea [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: Depression intensifies over east-central Arabian sea

Depression has intensified into deep depression over east-central Arabian sea. It is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. While speaking to media on cyclone Nisarga, a scientist of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Naga Ratna said, "The present weather conditions indicate that depression lies over east central and its adjoining areas of south east Arabian Sea and the system is moving northwards." "It is lying over 360 km south west of Panjim, 670 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 900 km of south-southwest of Surat," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state [Video]

CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 requested fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next 3-4 days as cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep. Maharashtra CM also thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for arranging trains for migrants. Nearly 11 lakh migrants have returned to their homes by 800 trains, said Thackeray in his press conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD [Video]

Low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

The Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep on May 31. IMD has predicted that it'll transform into depression tomorrow (June 01) and into cyclonic storm day after. "A low-pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep today. We're expecting that it'll transform into depression tomorrow and into cyclonic storm day after. It'll move towards north and reach near Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast by evening of June 3," said Mohapatra while talking to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

IAF officer who played key role in Rafale delivery hero back home in Kashmir

 Presently India's Air Attache in France, the native of Anantnag in Kashmir has played a key role in ensuring delivery of Rafale jets to the country. Rather, son..
IndiaTimes

High Five: Rafales take off, arriving tomorrow

 The imminent arrival of the five Rafales, out of the 36 contracted from France in the Rs 59,000-crore deal inked in September 2016, comes two decades after IAF..
IndiaTimes

'Heroes motivate me to do more': Man who designed Rafale patches wanted to become IAF pilot

 Saurav Chordia has designed patches for pilots who will fly Rafale fighter jets. The patches designed by him will feature on the overalls of Rafale pilots.
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

Defence force chopper airdrops relief material in flood-hit northern India [Video]

Defence force chopper airdrops relief material in flood-hit northern India

With floods inundating several areas of northern India’s Bihar, the Indian Air Force deployed three of its helicopters to airdrop relief materials in the worst-hit districts.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
India's oldest IAF pilot turns 100, cuts cake as band plays 'happy birthday' [Video]

India's oldest IAF pilot turns 100, cuts cake as band plays 'happy birthday'

Indian Air Force's 'oldest' pilot turned 100 on Monday. Sqn Ldr Dalip Singh Majithia had retired in August 1947. Indian Air Force extended greetings to the legendary pilot. Air Force personnel arranged..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published
With spike of 47,704 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 14,83,157 [Video]

With spike of 47,704 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 14,83,157

India reported 47,704 cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases. With 654 deaths reported in last 24 hrs, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

'Welcome to India, boys': Netizens flood Twitter with greetings as Rafale jets make radio contact with Indian Navy

 The first batch of five Rafale jets will land in India, specifically at Haryana's Ambala, today (i.e. Wednesday, July 29). The jets are being flown to Ambala...
DNA

Live: 5 Rafale jets to arrive at Ambala air base

 The first batch of five Rafale aircraft would be arriving in Ambala today to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet. Stay here for all live updates
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduDNA

IAF officer who played key role in Rafale delivery hero back home in Kashmir

 Presently India's Air Attache in France, the native of Anantnag in Kashmir has played a key role in ensuring delivery of Rafale jets to the country. Rather, son...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this