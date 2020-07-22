Global  
 

Birds have entered Indian airspace, happy landing in Ambala: Rajnath welcomes Rafales

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
0
The name Rafale scares our enemies: Haryana home minister Anil Vij

 "Today, the king of fighter planes will arrive in Ambala. The people are awaiting the arrival of Rafale fighter jets. If there was no Covid-19, they would have..
IndiaTimes

'Welcome to India, boys': Netizens flood Twitter with greetings as Rafale jets make radio contact with Indian Navy

 The first batch of five Rafale jets will land in India, specifically at Haryana's Ambala, today (i.e. Wednesday, July 29). The jets are being flown to Ambala..
DNA

Rafale Landing: 'Water salute' to be given to five fighter aircraft at Ambala airbase

 After almost two decades, India will induct a new multirole foreign fighter aircraft, as five Rafale combat aircraft would join its Air Force fleet today in..
DNA

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Rajnath Singh holds delegation level talks with his Indonesian counterpart in Delhi [Video]

Rajnath Singh holds delegation level talks with his Indonesian counterpart in Delhi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held delegation level talks with Indonesian Defence Minister, Prabowo Subianto on July 27. The Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, Chief of Indian Army, MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria were also present in the meeting. Prabowo Subianto is on a 3-day visit to India from July 26 to 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published
Indonesian Defence Minister meets his counterpart Rajnath, pays tribute at National War Memorial [Video]

Indonesian Defence Minister meets his counterpart Rajnath, pays tribute at National War Memorial

Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi on July 27. He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital. Indonesian Defence Minister also inspected the Guard of Honour at South Block lawns. He is on a three-day visit to India from July 26 to 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

If enemy attacks us, we will give befitting response as shown in Kargil: Rajnath

 If an enemy attacks India, it will give a befitting response as shown in Kargil, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said on the 21st anniversary of the..
IndiaTimes

IAF's rapid deployment of assets in eastern Ladakh sent signal to adversary: Rajnath Singh

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday complimented the Indian Air Force for its rapid deployment of assets at forward locations in response to the border...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduIndian Express

Border row with China figures in Rajnath's telephonic talks with Israeli defence minister

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Lt Gen Benjamin Gantz during which India's border row with...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •MENAFN.com

