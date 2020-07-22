Birds have entered Indian airspace, happy landing in Ambala: Rajnath welcomes Rafales

Indonesian Defence Minister meets his counterpart Rajnath, pays tribute at National War Memorial



Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi on July 27. He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital. Indonesian Defence Minister also inspected the Guard of Honour at South Block lawns. He is on a three-day visit to India from July 26 to 28.

