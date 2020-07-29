Global  
 

Cabinet approves new National Education Policy, HRD ministry renamed as Education Ministry

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) and renamed the HRD Ministry as Education Ministry, officials said. A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' when he took charge last year.
