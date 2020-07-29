Global  
 

Jab We Jet! Amul's iconic girl welcomes Rafale fighter jets in unique style

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
As the first batch of the French *Rafale fighter jets* landed at Ambala airbase in Haryana, citizens across the country found it hard to contain their excitement. While Twitter was flooded with numerous posts, Amul's latest doodle to welcome the Rafale fighter jets won many hearts.



The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala....
News video: Rafale

Rafale 03:38

 Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday. Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met and interacted with the IAF pilots who will be flying...

