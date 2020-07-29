Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF, jets will be game changer: Amit Shah

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Describing the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets as a historic day for the Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said they are the world's most powerful machines capable of thwarting any challenge in the sky.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rafale

Rafale 03:38

 Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday. Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met and interacted with the IAF pilots who will be flying...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

Touch down of Rafale jets in India marks beginning of new era in our military history: Rajnath Singh

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the touch down of Rafale jets in India marks the beginning of a new era in our military history. "These..
IndiaTimes

Watch: Five Rafale fighter jets land at Ambala airbase, given ceremonial water salute

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that the five Rafale fighter jets from France safely landed at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala. The jets were given a..
DNA

Five Rafale jets enter Indian air space

 The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in over two decades, and they are expected to significantly boost the Indian Air Force's..
IndiaTimes

'Welcome to India, boys': Netizens flood Twitter with greetings as Rafale jets make radio contact with Indian Navy

 The first batch of five Rafale jets will land in India, specifically at Haryana's Ambala, today (i.e. Wednesday, July 29). The jets are being flown to Ambala..
DNA

Dassault Rafale Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault

Rajnath Singh on arrival of Rafale jets: 'Those who want to threaten our territorial integrity should be worried'

 As the five Rafale jets landed at Ambala air base on Wednesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh said "those who want to threaten our territorial integrity should..
IndiaTimes

India receives first batch of five Rafale jets from France

 The first batch of Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday has landed at the Ambala airbase today giving the country's air power a strategic edge..
IndiaTimes

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Home minister Amit Shah distributes 100 electric potter wheels to artisans in Gujarat

 Seeking to empower and associate the marginalised potters community with India's quest to become 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), the Union home minister..
IndiaTimes
6,000 acres area to be covered under Tree Sapling Plantation Campaign 2020: Amit Shah [Video]

6,000 acres area to be covered under Tree Sapling Plantation Campaign 2020: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah launched tree plantation campaign in 38 districts of 10 states. "6,000 acres area will be covered under the tree sapling plantation campaign 2020. Five lakh saplings will be distributed under this,"The campaign was organized under Minister of Coal and Mines. It was started on the birth anniversary of two freedom fighters of India - Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday [Video]

Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday

Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:38Published
Coronavirus: Union Minister Amit Shah says that there is no community spread in Delhi| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Union Minister Amit Shah says that there is no community spread in Delhi| Oneindia News

Delhi has not reached community transmission of the novel coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sunday, a day after the city reported 2,948 fresh infections over 24 hours to record more than..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:10Published
RJD leaders clang utensils in protest against Amit Shah’s virtual rally | Oneindia [Video]

RJD leaders clang utensils in protest against Amit Shah’s virtual rally | Oneindia

RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav clanged utensils to protest against Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally to be held on June 07. Following social distancing norms, leaders..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF, jets will be game changer: Amit Shah

 Describing the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets as a historic day for the Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...
IndiaTimes

Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieves criticality; Narendra Modi, Amit Shah congratulate scientists

 In heartening news amid the *COVID-19* crisis, Home Minister *Amit Shah*, on Wednesday, showered heaps of praises on Indian scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power...
Mid-Day

Amit Shah: India is proud of heroes dedicated to protecting the country

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country is proud of the heroes who are dedicated to protecting it and who drove away the enemy from the arduous...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this