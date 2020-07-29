|
Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF, jets will be game changer: Amit Shah
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Describing the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets as a historic day for the Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said they are the world's most powerful machines capable of thwarting any challenge in the sky.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military
Touch down of Rafale jets in India marks beginning of new era in our military history: Rajnath SinghDefence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the touch down of Rafale jets in India marks the beginning of a new era in our military history. "These..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Five Rafale fighter jets land at Ambala airbase, given ceremonial water saluteDefence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that the five Rafale fighter jets from France safely landed at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala. The jets were given a..
DNA
Five Rafale jets enter Indian air spaceThe Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in over two decades, and they are expected to significantly boost the Indian Air Force's..
IndiaTimes
'Welcome to India, boys': Netizens flood Twitter with greetings as Rafale jets make radio contact with Indian NavyThe first batch of five Rafale jets will land in India, specifically at Haryana's Ambala, today (i.e. Wednesday, July 29). The jets are being flown to Ambala..
DNA
Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault
Rajnath Singh on arrival of Rafale jets: 'Those who want to threaten our territorial integrity should be worried'As the five Rafale jets landed at Ambala air base on Wednesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh said "those who want to threaten our territorial integrity should..
IndiaTimes
India receives first batch of five Rafale jets from FranceThe first batch of Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday has landed at the Ambala airbase today giving the country's air power a strategic edge..
IndiaTimes
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
Home minister Amit Shah distributes 100 electric potter wheels to artisans in GujaratSeeking to empower and associate the marginalised potters community with India's quest to become 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), the Union home minister..
IndiaTimes
6,000 acres area to be covered under Tree Sapling Plantation Campaign 2020: Amit Shah
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this