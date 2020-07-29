Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF, jets will be game changer: Amit Shah

6,000 acres area to be covered under Tree Sapling Plantation Campaign 2020: Amit Shah



Home Minister Amit Shah launched tree plantation campaign in 38 districts of 10 states. "6,000 acres area will be covered under the tree sapling plantation campaign 2020. Five lakh saplings will be distributed under this,"The campaign was organized under Minister of Coal and Mines. It was started on the birth anniversary of two freedom fighters of India - Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad.

