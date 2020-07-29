Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Education Policy 2020 announced, aims to increase spending to 6% of GDP

DNA Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the National Education Policy 2020. The new policy aims to pave way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country, the Ministry of Human Resource Development said. This policy will replace the 34 your old National...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nation

 There is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in..
IndiaTimes

Glut of gold, silver bricks stumps Ram temple trust

 Ever since SC paved the way for construction of Ram Temple, devotees have been sending gold and silver including ornaments, bricks and bars for use in the..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new Supreme Court buidling in Mauritius on July 30

 Modi will jointly inaugurate with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on Thursday, July 30. The building has..
DNA

Union Council of Ministers Union Council of Ministers Executive authority in India

Union Cabinet renames Ministry of Human Resource and Development, MHRD, as 'Ministry of Education'

 A formal announcement in this regard will be made later in the day by the ministry
DNA
Farmers protest against agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar [Video]

Farmers protest against agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar

Farmers hold protest in Punjab's Amritsar on July 21. They protested against agriculture related ordinances by the Centre. Police personnel were deployed to maintain the situation of law and order in the city. Farmers 'gheraod' residences of Members of Parliament and Union Ministers during the protest.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published
Cabinet extends EPF support for small businesses for 3 months [Video]

Cabinet extends EPF support for small businesses for 3 months

In a move that will benefit over 72 lakh employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for three more months, from June to August 2020. "Cabinet approves extension of EPF contribution of 24 per cent (12 per cent employees share and 12 per cent employers share) for another 3 months from June to August 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana/Atma Nirbhar Bharat," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said here while addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting. "The government paid the provident fund for small businesses, where under 100 people are employed and more than 90 per cent of those get salary of less than Rs 15,000. The government paid both the workers/employee's share and the owners' share for three months. The move benefitted over 72 lakh employees," Javadekar said. The minister said that the scheme has been further extended for another 3 months from June to August 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Ministry of Human Resource Development Ministry of Human Resource Development Indian government ministry

Cabinet approves new National Education Policy, HRD ministry renamed as Education Ministry

 The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) and renamed the HRD Ministry as Education Ministry, officials said. A panel led..
IndiaTimes

Cabinet approves new National Education Policy, HRD ministry renamed as education ministry

 A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union Human Resource Development..
IndiaTimes
Under Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan, top 100 universities will run online classes: UGC Chairman [Video]

Under Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan, top 100 universities will run online classes: UGC Chairman

University Grants Commission Chairman DP Singh informed that under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, top 100 universities accounting to National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking will run online classes without prior approval of UGC for 2020-21. "We will soon bring out an integrated version of Open and Distance Learning and online regulation after MHRD's approval. Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, top 100 Universities accounting to NIRF ranking, will run online classes without prior approval of UGC for 20-21 session," said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Still fighting for equal education: Inequity didn’t end with Brown V. Board [Video]

Still fighting for equal education: Inequity didn’t end with Brown V. Board

Across the nation, students and educators are struggling to figure out what the future of education is in a world with COVID-19. The virus has highlighted the vast education inequity in our country,..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:51Published
'New education policy coming soon': HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' [Video]

'New education policy coming soon': HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has said that a new education policy will be out soon. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar, the Minister said that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:29Published
If You Have A Student Loan, Now Is The Time To Keep An Extremely Close Eye On It [Video]

If You Have A Student Loan, Now Is The Time To Keep An Extremely Close Eye On It

The US Department of Education is streamlining its roster of companies that work on federal student loans. The plan is to condense 11 servicers into five. The five servicers are EdFinancial Services,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Cabinet renames HRD Ministry as Ministry of Education, changes education policy for 1st time after 34 years

 The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) and renamed the HRD Ministry as Education Ministry, officials said. A panel...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

National Education Policy 2020 announced, aims to increase spending to 6% of GDP

 Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the National Education Policy 2020. The new policy aims to pave way for...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

New Education Policy gets cabinet approval

 The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has approved the New Education Policy (NEP). The decision was taken at the Cabinet
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this