National Education Policy 2020 announced, aims to increase spending to 6% of GDP
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the National Education Policy 2020. The new policy aims to pave way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country, the Ministry of Human Resource Development said. This policy will replace the 34 your old National...
