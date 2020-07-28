Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

36 Rafale fleet will be a game changer for India: Experts

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India's air power amid China tension

Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India's air power amid China tension 16:17

 The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets will touch down at Haryana's Ambala this afternoon. Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria will be at the strategically key Ambala air base to receive the Rafale jets. The jets, piloted by IAF officers, took off from Merignac in southwest France and...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dassault Rafale Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault

Chinese experts claim IAF's Rafale jets stand no chance against its J-20

 According to former IAF chief BS Dhanoa, Rafale is a game-changer, and the Chinese J-20 doesn't even come close.
DNA

'Disproportionate arms build-up': India's Rafale acquisition irks Pakistan

 Five of the 36 medium multi-role Rafale fighter jets arrived at the IAF airbase in Ambala near New Delhi on Wednesday.
DNA
Watch how IAF chief greeted Rafale pilots at Ambala base; jet induction in Aug [Video]

Watch how IAF chief greeted Rafale pilots at Ambala base; jet induction in Aug

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria was personally present at the Ambala air base to welcome the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft from France. After the planes touched down, they were given a ceremonial water cannon salute. Then ACM Bhadauria shook hands with all the pilots. They were similarly greeted by Air Marshal B. Suresh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Air Command. The state-of-the-art fighter jets will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in the latter half of August 2020. These 5 jets are the first consignment of the 36 aircraft ordered by India from France's Dassault Aviation. The deal was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-French President Francois Hollande during the former's visit to France in 2015. This marks the first induction of foreign fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force in over 20 years. When the Rafales first entered Indian airspace after a journey of around 8,500 km, they were greeted and subsequently escorted by IAF's two Sukhoi Su-30MKIs. Indian Navy's warship INS Kolkata also beamed a welcome message to the new jets.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:46Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rafale jets should worry those threatening India: Govt's message to China [Video]

Rafale jets should worry those threatening India: Govt's message to China

As the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft landed in India, the country's political leadership sent a clear message to hostile powers. The Defence minister, Rajnath Singh, delivered a not-so-subtle..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Rafale: India gets new jets amid border tension with China

 The French Rafale jets will boost India's air power, but they can't be deployed right away.
BBC News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Rafale in India LIVE updates: Five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today, security tightened around air base
Indian Express Also reported by •Mid-DayWorldNews

EXCLUSIVE: Kashmir man who played a key role in Rafale's India journey

 A man who was seen with India's ambassador to France is Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad Rather, who is presently India's Air Attaché to France. Hilal has studied from...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

sukhbirsingh44

sukhbir singh RT @BrigMahalingam: On Rafale acquisition by India, Pak accuses India of “disproportionate arms build up” while China cautioned against agg… 6 hours ago

jonj707

A%exkool RT @first_hindustan: #PakistansCry🇵🇰 Disproportionate arms build-up':India's Rafale acquisition irks #Pakistan. Pakistan foreign office s… 9 hours ago