36 Rafale fleet will be a game changer for India: Experts

Watch how IAF chief greeted Rafale pilots at Ambala base; jet induction in Aug



Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria was personally present at the Ambala air base to welcome the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft from France. After the planes touched down, they were given a ceremonial water cannon salute. Then ACM Bhadauria shook hands with all the pilots. They were similarly greeted by Air Marshal B. Suresh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Air Command. The state-of-the-art fighter jets will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in the latter half of August 2020. These 5 jets are the first consignment of the 36 aircraft ordered by India from France's Dassault Aviation. The deal was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-French President Francois Hollande during the former's visit to France in 2015. This marks the first induction of foreign fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force in over 20 years. When the Rafales first entered Indian airspace after a journey of around 8,500 km, they were greeted and subsequently escorted by IAF's two Sukhoi Su-30MKIs. Indian Navy's warship INS Kolkata also beamed a welcome message to the new jets.

