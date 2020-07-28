Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gujarat reports single-day high of 1,144 Covid cases as CM says situation better than in Kerala

Indian Express Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SF Potrero Hill Gets Testing Site Amid Rise in Coronavirus Cases [Video]

SF Potrero Hill Gets Testing Site Amid Rise in Coronavirus Cases

Thanks to a community-wide lobbying effort, a San Francisco neighborhood with a high rate of COVID-positive cases finally gets its own testing site, and more. Sharon Chin reports. (7-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:59Published
Dallas County Reports Single-Day Record 36 Coronavirus Deaths, Along With 704 New Cases [Video]

Dallas County Reports Single-Day Record 36 Coronavirus Deaths, Along With 704 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 36 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, a single-day record for the county.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published
Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea [Video]

Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea

NORTH KOREA — North Korea promises to protect its citizens from outside forces, but perhaps the coronavirus may pose the biggest risk to the hermit kingdom. Pyongyang's mouthpiece, KCNA reported..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:00Published

Tweets about this

gdooyl

pankaj soni RT @ExpressGujarat: "Kerala, which had around 15 to 20 days ago, was claiming that corona had been controlled fully. People were busy discu… 3 days ago

ExpressGujarat

Express Gujarat "Kerala, which had around 15 to 20 days ago, was claiming that corona had been controlled fully. People were busy d… https://t.co/AOHWv75xBQ 3 days ago

Conspiratorfeku

DIC Gujarat reports single-day high of 1,144 Covid cases as CM says situation better than in Kerala #Gujarat 58,159… https://t.co/mGhGSQM9ST 3 days ago