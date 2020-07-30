Global  
 

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a city hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He was 78. Sources at the private hospital where Mitra was admitted to said he died due to heart and age-related ailments. Mitra passed away around 1.30 am. The hospital said he had tested negative for COVID-19. Mitra is survived by his wife and son.
