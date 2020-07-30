|
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a city hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He was 78. Sources at the private hospital where Mitra was admitted to said he died due to heart and age-related ailments. Mitra passed away around 1.30 am. The hospital said he had tested negative for COVID-19. Mitra is survived by his wife and son.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Somen Mitra Indian politician
West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra passes away at 78He was reportedly admitted to the hospital earlier this month with kidney and heart ailments.
DNA
West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee Indian political party
West Bengal State in Eastern India
West Bengal-bound train passengers stuck in Bhubaneswar
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:50Published
COVID-19: India's death rate dips to 2.23%, recovery rate rises to 64.51%
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
India nears 10 lakh Covid recoveries
IndiaTimes
Bakrid 2020: People gather at Delhi Gate to buy goats, COVID norms flouted
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Biden supports national mask mandateDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he supports a national mask mandate to help fight COVID-19. He told Las Vegas TV station KSNV that rules could..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this