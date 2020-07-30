Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
• India •
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
India News
>
Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh's husband Ashutosh Bhakre dies by suicide at 32
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh's husband Ashutosh Bhakre dies by suicide at 32
Thursday, 30 July 2020 (
28 minutes ago
)
Ashutosh Bhakre acted in films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Facebook
Apple Inc.
George Floyd
Google
Amazon
National Basketball Association
South Korea
Portland, Oregon
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Germany
Tempe Town Lake
Louie Gohmert
Arizona Train Derailment
Stonehenge
US Open
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump praises strength of US military during Texas visit
Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook
Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices
Lawmaker: sellers liken Amazon's platform to 'heroin'