Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

#HappyBirthdaySonuSood: The actor plans to organise medical camps for 50,000 people on his special day

Bollywood Life Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Sonu Sood is known for his performances in films like Dabangg, Jodha Akbar, Happy New Year, Simmba and others.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai [Video]

Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was also present during the meeting. After..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Sonu Sood to organize free medical camps

 Sonu Sood has turned his birthday celebration into yet another opportunity to help those in need. The actor has been relentlessly working through the Covid...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this