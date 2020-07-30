#HappyBirthdaySonuSood: The actor plans to organise medical camps for 50,000 people on his special day
Thursday, 30 July 2020 (
22 minutes ago) Sonu Sood is known for his performances in films like Dabangg, Jodha Akbar, Happy New Year, Simmba and others.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai
Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was also present during the meeting. After..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published on June 7, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Sonu Sood to organize free medical camps
Sonu Sood has turned his birthday celebration into yet another opportunity to help those in need. The actor has been relentlessly working through the Covid...
IndiaTimes
16 hours ago
Tweets about this