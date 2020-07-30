Global  
 

Over 52,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in 24 hours in India

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
A total of 52,123 cases of COVID-19 infection across India was reported in the last 24 hours, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday pointing out that more than 70 per cent of deaths are "due to comorbidities".

Till date, a total 34,968 people have lost their lives to the virus that originated from...
0
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘India in much better position in Covid fight due to right decisions’: PM Modi

‘India in much better position in Covid fight due to right decisions’: PM Modi 07:55

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke on the India’s fight against Covid-19. Speaking during a virtual meeting, PM Modi said India is in a much better position as compared to other countries due to “right decisions taken at the right time”. PM Modi said India is now conducting over five...

