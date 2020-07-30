Global  
 

Lord Ram's images to be displayed in Times Square to celebrate August 5 Ram Temple groundbreaking

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Prominent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani told that among the prominent billboards that are being leased for the occasion are the giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen, considered among the largest continuous exterior displays in the world and the highest-resolution exterior LED screen in Times Square.
