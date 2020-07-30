Global  
 

Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party meeting at Jaipur hotel underway

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
A meeting of the Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party has started at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where party legislators and supporters are holed up, sources said. The party's core group chalked out its strategy ahead of the CLP meeting, Congress sources said. The meeting was called after Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra gave his consent to call an assembly on Aug 14.
