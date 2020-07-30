|
Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party meeting at Jaipur hotel underway
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
A meeting of the Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party has started at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where party legislators and supporters are holed up, sources said. The party's core group chalked out its strategy ahead of the CLP meeting, Congress sources said. The meeting was called after Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra gave his consent to call an assembly on Aug 14.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Modi's 'wrong' policies proved 'disastrous' for country: Rajasthan CM Ashok GehlotSharing a post written by Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at the Centre over its "wrong" policies, alleging that they have proved..
IndiaTimes
Unfortunate that people holding responsible positions launched a campaign to sully Raj Bhawan image: Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra
IndiaTimes
First time since Rajasthan crisis began, hints of a truceWhile Gehlot suggested all would be forgiven if Pilot and the other 18 dissident MLAs apologised to the Congress high command, the disgruntled former deputy CM..
IndiaTimes
Ashok Gehlot blinks, governor has his way on 21-day noticeRajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra accepted the cabinet’s revised proposal — its fourth — late in the evening and instructed the authorities to make..
IndiaTimes
Jaipur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India
Raj Cabinet meets to discuss points raised by guv for calling special session of assemblyA cabinet meeting began at the Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur on Tuesday to discuss points raised by the governor for calling a..
IndiaTimes
Gehlot-led govt in majority, wants to convene State Assembly session: State Congress in-charge
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
'Working on party supremo directions': Rajasthan BSP chief on whip to MLAs to vote against Congress in floor test
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Trump: What Big Tech companies are doing is very bad
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published
Trump Ally Who Skipped Mask Tests Positive For CoronavirusA Republican lawmaker who made a habit of walking around Congress without a mask tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday as he prepared to leave for..
WorldNews
Virus survivor's bills pile as Senate talks stimulusShe's survived coronavirus and kidney failure but 44-year-old Aisha Brown says medical bills that saved her life are her next battle. She's hoping for relief as..
USATODAY.com
Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos and Cook lambasted in Big Tech hearingGoogle chief executive Sundar Pichai has been subjected to a withering cross-examination on the search giant's alleged "stealing" of content and assisting of..
WorldNews
Kalraj Mishra Indian politician
Rajasthan crisis: CM Gehlot camp sends proposal again for assembly session
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this