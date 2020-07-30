India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi

New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences. The new Supreme Court building is a symbol of our cooperation and shows value of both the countries. Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect. I am happy that this project has completed on schedule and within the initial estimated costs."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13 Published on January 1, 1970