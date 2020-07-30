|
India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Speaking at the inauguration of Supreme Court building in Mauritius, Modi said that the two countries friendship draws strength from the past and also and looks toward the future.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mauritius Island country in the Indian Ocean
New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13Published
PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54Published
Happy to support Mauritius in its efforts to manage Covid-19: PM Modi"First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am happy that India was able to..
IndiaTimes
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
US Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedureSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now "resting comfortably" and is expected to...
WorldNews
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Modi's 'wrong' policies proved 'disastrous' for country: Rajasthan CM Ashok GehlotSharing a post written by Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at the Centre over its "wrong" policies, alleging that they have proved..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Tweets about this