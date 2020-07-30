Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eid-ul-Adha: Prices of sacrificial goats hit amid COVID-19 crisis

DNA Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
With Eid-ul-Adha almost here, animal traders in Jammu and Kashmir say they are unable to sell goats at viable prices due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Nature lover urges Muslim religious leaders to sacrifice eco-friendly goats on 'Eid al-Adha'

Nature lover urges Muslim religious leaders to sacrifice eco-friendly goats on 'Eid al-Adha' 01:57

 An artist made eco-friendly goats ahead of 'Eid al-Adha' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to save the environment. The president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Shekhar Tiwari requested artist to create eco-friendly goats amid COVID-19 pandemic. He urged religious leaders of Muslim community to sacrifice...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

Eid al-Adha: Bakery shops open amid COVID-19 restrictions in Srinagar [Video]

Eid al-Adha: Bakery shops open amid COVID-19 restrictions in Srinagar

The district administration on July 28 has allowed shops to open in Srinagar for two days amid coronavirus lockdown. The shops will be opened from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm on July 29, 30 ahead of Eid al-Adha festival. Bakery shops were opened in Srinagar as festivities are nearby. All shops will be opened with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive guidelines. Maximum penalties in the form of sealings, fines will be imposed against violators. There are over 7,740 active cases of COVID-19 in JandK.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published
Bakrid 2020: People gather at Delhi Gate to buy goats, COVID norms flouted [Video]

Bakrid 2020: People gather at Delhi Gate to buy goats, COVID norms flouted

Ahead of Bakrid, large number of people gathered at Delhi Gate to buy goats. People were seen violating social distancing norms and some were seen without wearing masks. Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid al-Adha are all names for the 'Feast of the Sacrifice'. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,33,310 of which 10,770 are active.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Effect of Article 370 abrogation: Security situation in Kashmir better than ever, details Home Ministry report

 Abrogation of Article 370 laid to waste the plans of Kashmir valley terror outfits
DNA

IAF officer who played key role in Rafale delivery hero back home in Kashmir

 Presently India's Air Attache in France, the native of Anantnag in Kashmir has played a key role in ensuring delivery of Rafale jets to the country. Rather, son..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eid ul-Adha 2020: Goat sellers in hope of good sales despite pandemic [Video]

Eid ul-Adha 2020: Goat sellers in hope of good sales despite pandemic

Muslims community is making preparations ahead of Eid ul-Adha which will be celebrated on July 31, August 1. Sheep and goats sellers are coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli to sell goats...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

'We have old and strong relation': Shahid Afridi on his 'friendship' with Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh

 Shahid Afridi's remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) had not gone well.
DNA

Eid-ul-Adha: Prices of sacrificial goats hit amid COVID-19 crisis

 With Eid-ul-Adha almost here, animal traders in Jammu and Kashmir say they are unable to sell goats at viable prices due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA

NCERT adds scrapping of Article 370 to Class 12 textbook chapter, drops portion on separatist politics in J-K

 *New Delhi:** * The NCERT has revised a chapter in its Class 12 political science textbook to drop a paragraph on separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir and...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this