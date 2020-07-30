Eid-ul-Adha: Prices of sacrificial goats hit amid COVID-19 crisis

Eid al-Adha: Bakery shops open amid COVID-19 restrictions in Srinagar



The district administration on July 28 has allowed shops to open in Srinagar for two days amid coronavirus lockdown. The shops will be opened from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm on July 29, 30 ahead of Eid al-Adha festival. Bakery shops were opened in Srinagar as festivities are nearby. All shops will be opened with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive guidelines. Maximum penalties in the form of sealings, fines will be imposed against violators. There are over 7,740 active cases of COVID-19 in JandK.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53 Published on January 1, 1970