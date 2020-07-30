Global  
 

Not tolerate delay of smog towers: Supreme Court seeks reply by Monday

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will not tolerate any laxity on the issue of smog tower project in the national capital and directed the Centre to file a detailed affidavit citing reasons for the delay in the project.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, B.R. Gavai and Krishna Murari shot a volley of questions at...
