You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sushant told ex-girlfriend Ankita he was 'quite unhappy' as Rhea 'harassed' him- Reports



Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, had reportedly informed Bihar Police that the late actor was quite unhappy because Rhea Chakraborty harassed him. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:50 Published 2 hours ago 'Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR': Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father



Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. Lawyer of Sushant's father explained why the FIR was lodged after over a month. Lawyer Vikas Singh.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:52 Published 10 hours ago Watch what Sushant Rajput's cousin said on FIR against Rhea Chakraborty



Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu spoke on the FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Rajiv Nagar.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32 Published 12 hours ago

Tweets about this