Constitution supreme for me, there is no pressure: Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
"The Constitution is supreme for me," Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Thursday, and refuted allegations that he had acted under the Central government's pressure in the political tussle.
