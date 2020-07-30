Global  
 

Constitution supreme for me, there is no pressure: Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 July 2020
"The Constitution is supreme for me," Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Thursday, and refuted allegations that he had acted under the Central government's pressure in the political tussle.
