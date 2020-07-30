Committed to protect Kulbhushan Jadhav's life: India
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () India on Thursday said it was committed to protecting the life of Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav amid reports that the Islamabad High Court has constituted a two-member bench to hear a review petition in his case. "We stand committed to protect the life of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav," external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged the youth to read about the life of the freedom fighter. "Today is the 100th death anniversary of...
Pakistan has provided second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on July 16. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Jadhav today at 3 pm in afternoon. However, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said. "We are yet to hear from our officials (who met Kulbhushan Jadhav today in Pakistan), once they submit the report we will be able to comment," said spokesperson of MEA, Anurag Srivastava.
Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend, Arvind Singh demanded unconditional consular access. While speaking to ANI, Arvind Singh said, "Last time what they did was insulting to his mother, father and wife and insulting to India as a whole. So we want that consular access should be unconditional. This time Pakistan has put forward a self-cooked statement that Bhushan ji has denied review petition. According to me no one will leave any opportunity to tap in options to protect oneself."
India on Thursday said the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not yet complete. “There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The Senior Commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps in this regard,” said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, the ministry of external affairs. “Therefore, we expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives,” he added. Srivastava also spoke on the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Phase 5 of the repatriation mission to begin from August 1 under which 792 flights have been scheduled, the spokesperson said. Watch the video for more details.
The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that group of Sikh and Hindu communities who returned from Afghanistan will be facilitated as per rules in the country. MEA is in touch with others who would like to return. "Our mission in Kabul (Afghanistan), despite COVID-19 situation facilitated return of first group that arrived last week. Their cause for permanent settlement here will be examined and facilitated as per rules. We are in touch with others who would like to return, we would facilitate it," said MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.
A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..
India on Thursday accused Pakistan of blocking all legal remedies to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said Pakistan adopted a "farcical approach" in..
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News •Eurasia Review