TN 11th Result 2020: Tamil Nadu plus one result today at 9:30 am

Mid-Day Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will declare Tamil Nadu plus-one result 2020 today at 9:30 am.

State education minister KA Sengottaiyan said that the board will also announce the Plus Two re-sit exam result for candidates who re-appeared for the HSE...
