TN 11th Result 2020: Tamil Nadu plus one result today at 9:30 am

The businesses of idol makers have been affected badly in Tamil Nadu's Madurai amid coronavirus pandemic. Ganesh idols makers haven't got any orders ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The businesses..
The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India but on a brighter side, India recorded highest ever, more than 4.4 lakh samples in a single day on July 26. Moreover, 36,145 patients recovered from..
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,87,945 on July 24. Total active cases reached 4,40,135 and death toll has reached 30,601 today. 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested in India till July..