|
|
|
Tripura Board TBSE Class 12th Result 2020 declared at tripura.nic.in
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
*TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020: *The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce examinations results 2020 today.
Besides the class 12 examination results 2020, the results of class 10 (old syllabus), Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts, and Theology will also be declared....
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|