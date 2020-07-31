Global  
 

Union Health Minister: Herd immunity no option given the country's size

Mid-Day Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Given the size of India's population, herd immunity "cannot be a strategic choice or option", the health ministry said on Thursday as it urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour till a vaccine is developed. At a press briefing, when asked whether India was approaching herd immunity against the infection, Officer on...
