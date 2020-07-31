COVID-19: India's tally crosses 16 lakh with over 55,000 cases in a day for 1st time
Friday, 31 July 2020 () With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India's *COVID-19* caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the coronavirus...
From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its "Unlock 3". Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums...
India's COVID tally crossed 16 lakh mark on July 31. The country recorded the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases today. The total coronavirus cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318..
As India approaches its fifth month of Covid-induced curbs, the Union government has announced guidelines for the next phase of Unlock, i.e. gradual easing of restrictions. The Phase 3 of Unlock will..
