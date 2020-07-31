COVID-19: India's tally crosses 16 lakh with over 55,000 cases in a day for 1st time Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )





The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the ... With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data.The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the coronavirus


