COVID-19: India's tally crosses 16 lakh with over 55,000 cases in a day for 1st time

Mid-Day Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India's *COVID-19* caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the coronavirus...
