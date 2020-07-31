Global  
 

PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
PM Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday via video conferencing and also interact with students on the occasion. The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in their daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.
