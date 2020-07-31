PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday
Friday, 31 July 2020 () PM Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday via video conferencing and also interact with students on the occasion. The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in their daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.
Preparations for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony are underway in great zeal and zest. 'Laddoo' is being prepared in large quantity at Mani Ram Das Chhawni premises in Ayodhya. 'Laddoo' will be offered as 'bhog' in the foundation stone laying ceremony. As claimed by a worker of the premises, total 1,11,000 laddoo will be prepared for offerings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 05.
A priest and 15 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. This comes ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled to be held in the Ayodhya on August 5. The priest who performs daily rituals at the temple had tested positive. The policemen who tested positive were deployed at the Ram Temple site for security. A top priest Mahant Kamal Nayan das said there is nothing to worry as the campus is being sanitized on a daily basis. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the temple town to check preparedness ahead of the mega event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan event on August 5. Temple’s Trust has invited some 200 people for the event in view of Covid-19. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had suggested that the bhoomi pujan event should be conducted via video conference. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had lashed out at the Maharashtra CM over his suggestion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis through video conferencing. The new Supreme Court building was completed with Indian assistance as part of New Delhi's thrust on cooperation with countries in the Indian Ocean Region. Senior members of the judiciary from Mauritius and other dignitaries from both countries were present during the occasion. "First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences," said PM Modi. During his address, Prime Minister Modi said India and Mauritius respect independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. "Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect," the Prime Minister said. Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army recaptured..
From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...
