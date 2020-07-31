Global  
 

'Wear decent, dignified clothes': T-shirt, jeans banned for govt servants in Gwalior office

Mid-Day Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Government officials and employees in Gwalior division of Madhya Pradesh have been instructed to come to office wearing 'decent and dignified' clothes. They have been banned from wearing 'faded jeans' and 'T-shirt' in office.

Divisional commissioner M B Ojha in an order has asked all officials and employees of the division to...
