|
'Wear decent, dignified clothes': T-shirt, jeans banned for govt servants in Gwalior office
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Government officials and employees in Gwalior division of Madhya Pradesh have been instructed to come to office wearing 'decent and dignified' clothes. They have been banned from wearing 'faded jeans' and 'T-shirt' in office.
Divisional commissioner M B Ojha in an order has asked all officials and employees of the division to...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this