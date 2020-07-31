Global  
 

Rajasthan Congress chief whip moves SC against HC order on MLA's disqualification process

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Friday moved the Supreme Court against High Court order of July 24 asking the assembly speaker to defer disqualification proceeding against sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs.
