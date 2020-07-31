Rajasthan Congress chief whip moves SC against HC order on MLA's disqualification process

Watch: This Jodhpur restaurant serves 'Covid curry' & 'mask naan'



A restaurant in Jodhpur is making news for some of the dishes in its menu. This restaurant has found a unique way to spread awareness about the Covid pandemic. On their menu is a dish called 'covid curry' and a 'mask naan' that customers in their restaurant are finding fascinating. A customer who was at the restaurant said that she is impressed by the dish and also the preventive measures in place at the restaurant. The owner of the restaurant said that they want to spread a message about covid via food. He also stressed that they ensure proper sanitization and focus on hygiene to keep customers safe. The restaurant is also providing digital menus so people can access it on their phone and place their orders without having to use a physical menu. Over 42,000 Covid cases have been reported in the state of Rajasthan so far with over 690 fatalities. Over 29,900 people have also recovered from Covid in the desert state so far. Watch the full video for all the details.

