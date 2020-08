Rajasthan govt to greet freedom fighters by visiting their houses on Aug 9 Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Rajasthan government has decided to greet the 29 surviving freedom fighters from the state by visiting their residences on the occasion of the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9. 👓 View full article

